Indica

4.1 14 reviews

Fruitylicious

Fruitylicious

Fruitylicious is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Mandala Seeds. Its fruit flavors are passed down from its parent strains, Blueberry and Very Berry Hashberry, and mix with subtle notes of hazelnut and pine. The effects of Fruitylicious are happy and uplifting with a burst of euphoria that helps keep a smile on your face during outdoor activities and creative endeavors. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Hashberry
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Fruitylicious

