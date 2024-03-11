Haven OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haven OG.
Haven OG strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Haven OG strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........t
March 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This weed strain is mild for me gets me high enough to go to sleep which is the goal. The flavor is pleasant and it does give me a little case of the munchies. Feel calm and relaxed still have inner dialogue at times tho.
z........6
February 4, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Many of people have told me to stop wasting my money on buying shakes. Sometimes, I agree with them. I’ve gotten some shitty shakes, and some fire shakes. To give you a look at my taste, I hated a space guava shake, but I love most Runtz strain shakes. I was kinda disappointed to see that this strain has “undisclosed” genetics, because that’s how I base my purchase- genetics of the strain and shi-. However… I immediately had high hopes again when the worker at the dispo said “this is the best $35 shake [ounce] we have right now, good choice.” My man was right. The color, beautiful. The size of the shake, perfect. The smell, very pleasing. Reminds me of taking a stroll through a forest on a hot summer day after a storm. The hit is smooth like butter, and the taste doesn’t disappoint either. It’s piney and fresh. And this is a shake I’m smoking, mind you. So if you pick up some bud of this strain, I think you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. But if you see this strain as an option for shake, it won’t let you down. I’m a heavy smoker and this shit has me feeling like that TikTok noise “🧚♀️she was a fairy “
c........4
January 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Bought an oz of this, right away you can tell it’s an OG just by the bud structure & the smell. This is a very earthy/nutty strain. After a long day this is a perfect go to. Very relaxing & smooth smoke. 🔥🔥
i........8
April 10, 2024
Dry mouth
Headache
Got this as a joint and was kinda disappointed. It sounded great but it just… eh. Ma and I don't HATE it, she likes the taste more than I do. It comes off sorta… bacony. I guess earthy and peppery is the closest to that. I already had a migraine before I smoked and I’m not sure if this strain made it worse or not. Definitely don't plan on getting this again. Was nice to try at least. Never know you won't like it until you learn what parent strains do and don't work for you.