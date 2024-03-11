Many of people have told me to stop wasting my money on buying shakes. Sometimes, I agree with them. I’ve gotten some shitty shakes, and some fire shakes. To give you a look at my taste, I hated a space guava shake, but I love most Runtz strain shakes. I was kinda disappointed to see that this strain has “undisclosed” genetics, because that’s how I base my purchase- genetics of the strain and shi-. However… I immediately had high hopes again when the worker at the dispo said “this is the best $35 shake [ounce] we have right now, good choice.” My man was right. The color, beautiful. The size of the shake, perfect. The smell, very pleasing. Reminds me of taking a stroll through a forest on a hot summer day after a storm. The hit is smooth like butter, and the taste doesn’t disappoint either. It’s piney and fresh. And this is a shake I’m smoking, mind you. So if you pick up some bud of this strain, I think you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. But if you see this strain as an option for shake, it won’t let you down. I’m a heavy smoker and this shit has me feeling like that TikTok noise “🧚‍♀️she was a fairy “

