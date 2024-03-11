Haven OG
Haven OG effects are mostly calming.
Haven OG is an indica weed strain bred by Grow Haven in Michigan, with undisclosed genetics. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Haven OG is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Haven OG features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Haven OG typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Haven OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Haven OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Haven OG strain effects
Haven OG strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
