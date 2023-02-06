Hawaii 5-0 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hawaii 5-0.
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
February 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Usually hate buying weed from dispensaries. This is my first time at curaleaf buying this strain. I can't stand peppery weed and this weed is so good. Tastes like blueberry to me.
s........c
January 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Awesome strain. Starts in my eyes with a warm tingly feeling. As my eyes are tingling the sensation is moving down to my chest arms and hands. And eventually to my legs and feet which leaves my body pain free.
g........h
June 14, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
It a little psychedelic in the sense that it really energized my cognitive mind and if I don't have an outlet for that energy, something to focus on, it can be a bit hectic. In the same way, I have to be careful what I choose to focus on because it can really Velcro me to some negative thoughts if I'm not careful. But it doesn't hit you in the face like some strains.
h........o
September 27, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
ive made 2 batches and was not impressed with the thc content (like 13-14% from curaleaf) but HOLY SMOKES! it has blown everyone away I have shared it with. I have been cooking 2x a week about 2 years now, and the past 2 batches were top 10! i always thought thc mattered in infused oil/edibles.. boy was I wrong! You can stay awake on this as well, until you slowly fall asleep in a beautiful, red eyed slumber.. just beware the next day "hangover" it makes a strong edible! dont take unless its night time or u have nothing to do.. (ive smoked it and the effects were mild compared to eating it)
a........s
June 1, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Recommended for calming effects. Promoted Muscle Relaxation as well as Clarity of mind. Definitely a positive overall experience.