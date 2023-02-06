ive made 2 batches and was not impressed with the thc content (like 13-14% from curaleaf) but HOLY SMOKES! it has blown everyone away I have shared it with. I have been cooking 2x a week about 2 years now, and the past 2 batches were top 10! i always thought thc mattered in infused oil/edibles.. boy was I wrong! You can stay awake on this as well, until you slowly fall asleep in a beautiful, red eyed slumber.. just beware the next day "hangover" it makes a strong edible! dont take unless its night time or u have nothing to do.. (ive smoked it and the effects were mild compared to eating it)

