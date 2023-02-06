Hawaii 5-0
Hawaii 5-0 effects are mostly calming.
Hawaii 5-0 potency is higher THC than average.
Hawaii 5-0, also known as Hawaii 5-O and HI-50,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Northern Lights and Hawaiian Skunk. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and happy. Hawaii 5-0 has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hawaii 5-0, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hawaii 5-0 strain reviews(6)
g........1
February 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Usually hate buying weed from dispensaries. This is my first time at curaleaf buying this strain. I can't stand peppery weed and this weed is so good. Tastes like blueberry to me.
s........c
January 12, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Awesome strain. Starts in my eyes with a warm tingly feeling. As my eyes are tingling the sensation is moving down to my chest arms and hands. And eventually to my legs and feet which leaves my body pain free.
g........h
June 14, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
It a little psychedelic in the sense that it really energized my cognitive mind and if I don't have an outlet for that energy, something to focus on, it can be a bit hectic. In the same way, I have to be careful what I choose to focus on because it can really Velcro me to some negative thoughts if I'm not careful. But it doesn't hit you in the face like some strains.