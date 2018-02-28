ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.

Effects

418 reported effects from 52 people
Uplifted 65%
Happy 63%
Relaxed 57%
Focused 53%
Euphoric 50%

Avatar for SallySmokes
Member since 2013
This bright and happy mixture of Maui Waui and Blue Dreams makes my heart skip a beat! I. Am. In. Love. Quite seriously and literally with everything. With my boyfriend, with my dog, with the weed I just smoked, with this peanut butter and banana sandwich I'm eating (holy crap I am IN LOVE with this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for IndecisiveMrIndica
Member since 2016
Big fan of the CBD strains (typically indica) so I thought I'd try this for a change. Picked up the Moani Naturals 7.29 thc 12.22 cbd. Def no mental fog at all and or paranoia(usually sativa strains don't agree with me at all). Good balance between mind/body and certainly does help with chronic b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for iggy18
Member since 2015
This is one of my favorite strains. I've never been uncomfortably high after smoking this, Which is something I'm always cautious of. I'd recommend it for new smokers and lightweights like myself. It's a very clear and light high, so you can remain active and functional. I think my favorite thing ab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for toolbelt_1
Member since 2016
This has to be the best strain ever! It just makes you feel relaxed, warm, comfortable and quiets your mind! I don't get that paranoid feeling or bad feeling like I have done something wrong like I did with other strains. It just makes you feel good, period! The reason I started smoking flower a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for soccermom
Member since 2015
This strain is perfect for the soccer mom or professional on the go. Relaxes your body, eases pain (amazingly well), and gives your spirit a slight lift. Very nice!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Dream

