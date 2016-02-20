ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for n41ujfunky
Member since 2019
Fun times!! Felt like the first time smoking again. Laughed a lot, felt great and relaxed. Played a mean game of battleship!
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BigjohnStud
Member since 2018
Usually more of a Sativa fan but this strain is impressive. Not too tiring while buzzed. Very fun. The come down was kind of the brain sluggish ones I’m not a fan of. But really not too bad. Really great for stress. Great for a vacation.
Avatar for SamTheAtlantean
Member since 2018
One of the most fun and memorable highs I've ever had. The flavor on this one was well rounded and smooth, and the effects lasted me through the night and eased me into a rather bizarre grocery shopping trip. Great for social interactions as well!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for isaiahhopkins
Member since 2015
this shit helps you through the day for real it just makes everything peacefully
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for nucleartwinky
Member since 2017
feelings right now; incredibly relaxed, uplifted, very happy, and feel creative and outgoing. You smoke this strain and you get very lemony earth taste with pine undertones. The high is a slow building high, taking a longer than normal time to hit you, but when it does it hits like a truck. immedia...
Avatar for dublover
Member since 2016
Received it as a gift from my girl, and it's so sticky, and the trichomes are in full bloom. The high was extremely relaxing and giggly, it tastes fantastic as well.
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 420Recording
Member since 2016
Nothing bad to say about it. I love the sweet fruity and floral taste. You can definitely feel the influence of the two parents. As a lover of most Purple Kush derivative strains, this does not disappoint. The nugs I got from the store were just beautiful. Thick, chunky buds just caked in amber...
HappyHungryRelaxed