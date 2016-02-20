Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Usually more of a Sativa fan but this strain is impressive. Not too tiring while buzzed. Very fun. The come down was kind of the brain sluggish ones I’m not a fan of. But really not too bad. Really great for stress. Great for a vacation.
One of the most fun and memorable highs I've ever had. The flavor on this one was well rounded and smooth, and the effects lasted me through the night and eased me into a rather bizarre grocery shopping trip. Great for social interactions as well!
feelings right now; incredibly relaxed, uplifted, very happy, and feel creative and outgoing.
You smoke this strain and you get very lemony earth taste with pine undertones. The high is a slow building high, taking a longer than normal time to hit you, but when it does it hits like a truck. immedia...
Nothing bad to say about it. I love the sweet fruity and floral taste. You can definitely feel the influence of the two parents. As a lover of most Purple Kush derivative strains, this does not disappoint. The nugs I got from the store were just beautiful. Thick, chunky buds just caked in amber...