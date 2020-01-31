ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pink Runtz is a mysterious cross from the Runtz family. Some believe it to be a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez and Gelato. Others have said it to be a cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Pink Panties. While genetics remain to be publicly confirmed, the hype around this strain is already firmly established. The true Pink Runtz comes in an extremely dense structure with dark green-to-purple hues that make a grinder mandatory. The aroma is sweet and fruity, just like the candy, while the high will lift your mind and body for hours and hours.

Avatar for Ray6savvy
Member since 2018
this will have you talking to your forehead
Avatar for mkosie
Member since 2020
high as hell
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kiki345
Member since 2020
Very potent weed. I was very high. I felt happy and very euphoric. Definitely not for new smokers.
Avatar for dnice77
Member since 2018
When they say the high stays around for hours, they mean it! Not recommended for lightweights
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for apothecarybewell
Member since 2017
I have to say that the review that got me to try this is the one that says it will have you talking to your forehead. I am pretty heavy smoker, and I smoked this with a friend, and we stood around like we were back in high school. giggling like a mf, standing around eating chips out of a bowl that s...
GigglyHappyUplifted
