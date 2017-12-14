ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hawaiian Trinity

Hawaiian Trinity by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing the legendary Kona Gold and Trinity. It has a unique terpene profile that smells like burnt rubber tires, tropically flavored taffy, and a hint of unnamable funkiness. This odd aroma gives way to tropical and earthy flavors that linger on the tongue well after exhale. Hawaiian Trinity sprouts large frosty colas and tends to offer consumers an intense physical rush that mellows out into a deeply sedating body high.  

Reviews

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Hawaiian Pakalōlō is world renown for so many reasons it would take plenty seasons to describe every vibe.  Hawai'i has very high humidity - as well as the high HI temperatures we know and love causing Hawaiian strains to develop an incredible resistance to mold along with massive yields! This c...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for smokeycow76
Member since 2017
A funky flavor that is addictive like sour diesel, but not as harsh. The tropical notes are picked up on the exhale, but seem to dissipate after a few tokes. This hybrid hits right down the middle of the field. Hawaiian Trinity gives both some body relaxation, and mindfulness that unless you over...
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for ddiaz841
Member since 2019
I really enjoyed this strain. Its not a super heavy or light strain, its a middle of the road on both head and body highs. I functioned well while still getting pain relief. Its probably my second favorite strain, out of the six strains Ive tried so far. 1) Purple Dream 2) Hawaiian Trinity 3) Go...
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Kona Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Trinity
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Trinity