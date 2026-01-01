Hazy Face
Hazy Face potency is higher THC than average.
Hazy Face is a sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) bred from Face Off OG × Haze, typically testing between 20–26% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a classic haze-forward profile of bright citrus, floral herbs, and earthy pine layered with subtle gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Hazy Face offers a vibrant and complex flavor experience. Expect a fast-acting, cerebral head high that promotes energy, creativity, and focus, balanced by a light body relaxation from its OG lineage. Uplifting and functional, Hazy Face is ideal for daytime use, social settings, or staying inspired throughout the day.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hazy FaceOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hazy Face products near you
Similar to Hazy Face near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—