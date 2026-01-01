Hazy Face is a sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) bred from Face Off OG × Haze, typically testing between 20–26% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a classic haze-forward profile of bright citrus, floral herbs, and earthy pine layered with subtle gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Hazy Face offers a vibrant and complex flavor experience. Expect a fast-acting, cerebral head high that promotes energy, creativity, and focus, balanced by a light body relaxation from its OG lineage. Uplifting and functional, Hazy Face is ideal for daytime use, social settings, or staying inspired throughout the day.