HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%
Headspace
Headspace is a relatively new hybrid marijuana strain. This strain has become popular for its libido-boosting effects that will put you in the mood for romance. Medical marijuana patients choose Headspace to help relieve symptoms of stress, pain and anxiety. We're still trying to learn more about the flavors and effects of Headspace - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Headspace strain effects
Reported by 53 real people like you
Headspace strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Headspace strain reviews53
J........1
March 12, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
d........4
February 16, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
N........E
April 24, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
Headspace grow information
According to growers, this strain produces dark and light green foliage dotted with trichomes and burnt orange hairs.