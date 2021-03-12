As a first time user I want sure to expect. I’ve had PTSD and depression since being a teen and this plant made me realize how truly absent and disassociated I’ve been for the past 20 years. I’ve been able to talk into emotions i feel I’ve never felt before. Everything from joy, sadness, empathy, and SEX feels unreal and increíble! This stain really set the bar high for me, it’s brought me clarity, calm, and access to my emotions.