Headspace reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Headspace.
Headspace strain effects
Reported by 53 real people like you
Headspace strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Headspace reviews
J........1
March 12, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
As a first time user I want sure to expect. I’ve had PTSD and depression since being a teen and this plant made me realize how truly absent and disassociated I’ve been for the past 20 years. I’ve been able to talk into emotions i feel I’ve never felt before. Everything from joy, sadness, empathy, and SEX feels unreal and increíble! This stain really set the bar high for me, it’s brought me clarity, calm, and access to my emotions.
d........4
February 16, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Excellent STRONG Sativa! Gets you up and going but, if you tend to get anxious from Sativas then take in moderation.
N........E
April 24, 2021
Relaxed
Uplifted
I found the genetics for this strain on Sunday Goods' own site, apparently its Mother of Berries x '91 Chem. Smells good, smokes good, I'm already feeling effects and haven't even finished a joint. Good stuff.
m........8
September 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is actually funny. I’m writing this review because I wanted to try this strain, because of someone else’s review. So I’m about to hit my local pot shop today, I’m looking at headspace because they have some deals on the phat panda bong buddies. I’m usually sticking with the hybrids nowadays, sativa‘s can sometimes send my anxiety into overdrive. But after reading the reviews for the strain I felt very confident in giving this sativa a try!(This strain gave me 0 anxiety today!!) I head home and throw a couple baby buds in the bubbler and begin to flick the bic and light the little tetrahydrocannabinol Tro homes and about 5 minutes later I’m feeling burst of euphoric energy. I started knocking out a small errand in a very quick and smooth manner, all while explaining to my wife what strain of flower I picked today. After finding myself gliding through the house feeling light weight and happy. I insisted my wife take a big toke and see how she feels. So now I’m on a walk with my dog, dropping off a package I re-packaged, writing you this miniature novel with no cares in the world. I feel happy, light, energized, awake, creative, and ready to tackle any task. (probably get a lot done in/outside the house today) Thanks for reading, I highly recommend trying this strain out! 5/5 for sure. I’m a 39 year old healthy male with anxiety, depression, usually a procrastinator….but not at this moment. Give it a try, if your a novice just start small and work you way up to your comfort. Heavy smokers, take a good couple of tips and take a moment and hopefully it will help with low energy, and bring you back to happy! ❤️
a........o
April 2, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I think this is really nice and chill feel to it and it helps you focus and to stay concentrated
R........2
February 5, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Smokes really clean and is a very energetic strain. Definitely not one before bed. Good to get chores done with a smile especially if you have pain like I do in my back and knee. Can have a anxious feeling at times but just need to keep yourself busy to enjoy this flower.
7........z
February 20, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Just smoked a big bowl of this Headspace. Sunday goods product from AZ tested @ 22.32 thc. Been smoking for years on and off and it’s by far one of the best highs I have gotten. My go to strain besides sour diesel… Just got done playing super Mario and ooooooo man let me tell you 🤪…. I was in a mission. Good strain to try over all. Not recommended for first timers or light users it’s a very strong high. Enjoy cheers…. El Marijuano
S........n
August 2, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
*The batch I purchased was 28% Purchased from REEF Dispensaries in AZ.* Pretty energizing but also very relaxing. Really helped my anxiety and I was able to fall asleep no problem. Kind of helps me focus. Good for cleaning the house lol. Downsides: Sometimes gave me dry mouth. When I'd smoke too much, it made me a little dizzy and had to lay down