This is actually funny. I’m writing this review because I wanted to try this strain, because of someone else’s review. So I’m about to hit my local pot shop today, I’m looking at headspace because they have some deals on the phat panda bong buddies. I’m usually sticking with the hybrids nowadays, sativa‘s can sometimes send my anxiety into overdrive. But after reading the reviews for the strain I felt very confident in giving this sativa a try!(This strain gave me 0 anxiety today!!) I head home and throw a couple baby buds in the bubbler and begin to flick the bic and light the little tetrahydrocannabinol Tro homes and about 5 minutes later I’m feeling burst of euphoric energy. I started knocking out a small errand in a very quick and smooth manner, all while explaining to my wife what strain of flower I picked today. After finding myself gliding through the house feeling light weight and happy. I insisted my wife take a big toke and see how she feels. So now I’m on a walk with my dog, dropping off a package I re-packaged, writing you this miniature novel with no cares in the world. I feel happy, light, energized, awake, creative, and ready to tackle any task. (probably get a lot done in/outside the house today) Thanks for reading, I highly recommend trying this strain out! 5/5 for sure. I’m a 39 year old healthy male with anxiety, depression, usually a procrastinator….but not at this moment. Give it a try, if your a novice just start small and work you way up to your comfort. Heavy smokers, take a good couple of tips and take a moment and hopefully it will help with low energy, and bring you back to happy! ❤️