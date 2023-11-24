Helium
Helium is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Cookies and Cheetah Piss. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor. Helium is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Helium effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Helium when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Cookies, Helium features flavors like diesel, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Helium typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and uplifting hybrid that can make you feel like floating in the air. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Helium, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to HeliumOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Helium strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Helium products near you
Similar to Helium near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—