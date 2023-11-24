I'm always searching for the perfect hybrid strain to satisfy my conditions. Glad I tried Helium by Doja. The Cheetah Piss flavor is prominent in this batch, the effects are nice and relaxing, I've read descriptions where people feel like they're floating, I concur! My neck and back issues have mellowed out, feel great, no paranoia, no raciness, just super relaxed and focused. Will add this one to my list of favorites.