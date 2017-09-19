ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sour Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 100 reviews

Sour Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.   

Effects

510 reported effects from 72 people
Relaxed 68%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 43%
Talkative 41%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

100

Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Sour Cookies by Elevate. (WA) This is by far my favorite GSC cross. Very dense and slow burning, triangular heavily trichomed nugs. The taste of this strain is perfect, just the right amount of sour, sweet, chocolate, diesel. The effects are extremely balanced. Leafly's descri...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for juric5235
Member since 2016
Just faced a nice king sized j of sour cookies and let me tell ya... I've been to a lot of places but I've never been this high 😋😋😋😋 burns slow. Makes you sing wiz song burrrrrrrrrn slow , cuz that shit is actually burning slow ya bishhh!!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Kwihnai
Member since 2015
Very heady and awesome strain to chill on. Got that dank Sour Diesel cheesy smell with a wonderful earthy smoke. Worked great to put the lady in the mood. This is a sex strain, careful nymphos!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Ionit
Member since 2016
Dominant diesel on the nose. Nice, light, piney taste. Light green buds dense with orange hairs, with a light powdery coating. Crystals are very noticeable in the underbelly. Great on physical aches while truly giving a cerebral massage. Mild intake for good gardening. Heavy intake for staying put.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ButterdWfflaes
Member since 2018
Just woke early smoked a tiny bowl of this, boom straight to the moon.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Cookies

