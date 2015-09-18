- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.
Effects
