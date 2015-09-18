ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Hellfire OG
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

    Avatar for IandI
    Member since 2014
    This is one schizophrenic, bipolar strain. First, it lifts you up and gives you nice burst of energy and motivation for about 20 to 25 minutes, almost like Green Crack or Moby Dick, and then it drops you on your ass on the couch like Master Kush or some kind of heavy Indica, and says "stay!" So, it...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungrySleepy
    Avatar for sayword3
    Member since 2017
    Wow very impressed by this hell's fire by skord. The look is amazing. The smell is confusing because it smells mostly woody like coriander and slightly sweet. The smell is light on the nose. Yellow trich covers these yellow and some dark blue buds with tiny minimal neon green leaves hidden among the...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for icybluheart
    Member since 2016
    I got lost in my shower. I sh!t you not. This strain is *QUALITY*. Other than Blue Dream, I can't think of another hybrid that so nicely balances its sativa and indica characteristics—although this one may lean ever so slightly indica, while Blue Dream leans sativa. Best of all, I love its versa...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
    Avatar for MattiV2007
    Member since 2015
    "It's punchy. It's super good, but it just makes me hit people while laughing a lot but not in like a mean way, more like a way to grab someone's attention, but with force. Now I abuse my husband. Grade A smoke bruh." -DV. -this was my wifes review and I concur it makes her punchy. Really good t...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Avatar for kanna37
    Member since 2014
    Five stars straight across. Although how this strain works for me and what it affects is almost diametrically opposed to what its effects are for most people. It doesn't make me euphoric or energetic at all, in fact it's completely the opposite. For me this is the most powerful sedative I've ever...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    SFV OG Kush
    parent
    Second strain parent
    OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Hellfire OG
    Strain child
    Chocolate Lava
    child

