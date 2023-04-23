Hermosa, the Spanish word for “beautiful,” lives up to its name. Umma Sonoma bred this looker by combining Mochi and award-winning Mimosa. These two pungent parents create defined, pod-like buds of dark amethyst with green accents and big, neon orange hairs—milky trichomes included. Hermosa will put you under a spell on the first inhale with a creamy nose and sherbert flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hermosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.