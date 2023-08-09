Hibernate reviews
Hibernate strain effects
Hibernate strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
A........y
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Strong, smooth, phenomenal. I got this strain and Biscotti, both by Illicit, from StarBuds in U City and Hibernate blows Biscotti out of the water! The nose is super heady, nice stanky fuel notes, but the smoke was soo smooth and tasty. I flew thru my bag and omw to get more. New Top 3 fave.
j........0
August 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very good stain for sleep . Names of it is correct cause u will hibernate lol
n........r
December 25, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
If you need relaxation for about an hour while scrolling Tik Tok or Facebook with all of the head and limb tingles you can handle, followed by drifting off into a warm cozy sleep, then look no further. Hibernate is an amazing addition to my sleep routine. 500 Stars!
k........4
July 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Great Bud, super relaxing and sleepy total mind and body high.
s........2
August 6, 2023
Giggly
Happy
AMAZING! got as a preroll from Sunday Papers. nice classic kushy taste. very relaxed, happy, and giggly not sleepy or sedating for me
g........2
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
So fire! Totally relaxed plus definitely helps with pain. We love HIBERNATE 😘🔥😘🔥
c........5
July 16, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
great, well-rounded high. felt very relaxed but not to the point where i was couch locked or falling asleep. smoked a 0.75g joint with one other person and it was the perfect dosage for me!
m........6
August 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The batch I got was 34% and is definitely a grade A strain. I keep smelling/smoking the weed and I can’t decide what it smells/tastes like, it just smells and tastes like good weed. And I smoke too many different strains too often to really know which high is which. But if you like a good high, this strain definitely gives it. Exactly what you would expect in a kushy indica over 30%.