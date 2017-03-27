ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hibiscus Sunrise

Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective. 

Avatar for bIGpAPAfUNKxPRESS
Member since 2016
this lovely Strains attacks the Spasms and cramps that try to attack me. It relaxes me but at the same time gives me quite a bit of energy when needed to get things done. It inspires my creative side with music and cooking. At first I had encountered slight tinge of anxiety but at the same time tha...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for tonypdaslugga
Member since 2015
Refreshing sweet taste. Perfect summer high. Compassionate sciences nj has an awesome cut
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TyroneSlothrop
Member since 2016
Hibiscus Sunrise is a cross of two strains, Hawaiian Sunrise x Gupta Kush. 60/40 split (Sways a touch to the indica side) Hawaiian Sunrise is a proprietary cross of Urkle x Urkle x Trainwreck and is known for giving the user a clear cerebral effect with heightened sense of clarity, color and aware...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for Ushan
Member since 2017
Got this as a live sugar wax from Nuvue in Pueblo Co. great taste, really relaxing. zoned out a few times writing this.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for SlickRickTheStick
Member since 2016
Very peaceful name for a very relaxing strain. Scooped up some small bud for a good price. These buds were a light green with dark brown pistols, light purple and magenta hues, dark green calyxes. The trichomes sparkle really brightly against the purples. Hibiscus Sunrise has a flowery sweet scent w...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
