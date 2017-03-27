ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hibiscus Sunrise reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Hibiscus Sunrise.

Avatar for GANoodle
Member since 2018
I’m really digging this strand!
Avatar for TornadoTex
Member since 2019
This is the perfect strain for relaxing and enjoying everything around you. It’s so uplifting, you can’t help but smiling and giggling. I love that it’s Indica-dominant since I have major insomnia on top of depression so that helps keep me happy and gets me to sleep. Most of my other “happy” hybrid...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Medicaldolphin
Member since 2018
light and flavorful with a smooth energetic buzz. slight heady feel but good tingles
Avatar for spectorbcn
Member since 2015
my favourite strain in a long time
GigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Chillnonthe26thP
Member since 2017
Takes forever to flower.. Small yield, definitely not for folks looking for fast and mass. . Small buds, light feeder, needs air flow. If you have the patience, looking for a challenge, this is the ticket. Very nice smoke, strong..
Euphoric
Avatar for Chillnonthe26thP
Member since 2017
Took forever to grow down here on the 26th P. Small yield although my first grow. Good solid high. Pain killing was okay.. Mild skunk oder. Crossed with a little Mexican chick here on the border. Zero smell.. Might have the perfect stealth strain..
Avatar for GreenPie
Member since 2016
Not my favorite. I don't find it clear headed, I find it rather foggy. Foggy and loud (stimulus = more overwhelming) with some euphoria. Granted, the euphoria is nice, but there are just other strains out there I prefer to smoke with less negatives. It's not terrible its just nothing special. Kush R...
EnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for 2warhols
Member since 2017
Got a great deal on a 29% thc outdoor o.z. Gambled on the strain. Turns out.... Not bad at all. A light orange citrus taste with a soft mango smell in the jar. Nice cerebral relaxing buzz. Way more potent and awesome than I expected on bargain outdoor. $120 in Trinidad CO
