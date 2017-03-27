Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is the perfect strain for relaxing and enjoying everything around you. It’s so uplifting, you can’t help but smiling and giggling. I love that it’s Indica-dominant since I have major insomnia on top of depression so that helps keep me happy and gets me to sleep. Most of my other “happy” hybrid...
Takes forever to flower.. Small yield, definitely not for folks looking for fast and mass. . Small buds, light feeder, needs air flow. If you have the patience, looking for a challenge, this is the ticket. Very nice smoke, strong..
Took forever to grow down here on the 26th P. Small yield although my first grow. Good solid high. Pain killing was okay.. Mild skunk oder. Crossed with a little Mexican chick here on the border. Zero smell.. Might have the perfect stealth strain..
Not my favorite. I don't find it clear headed, I find it rather foggy. Foggy and loud (stimulus = more overwhelming) with some euphoria. Granted, the euphoria is nice, but there are just other strains out there I prefer to smoke with less negatives. It's not terrible its just nothing special. Kush R...
Got a great deal on a 29% thc outdoor o.z. Gambled on the strain. Turns out.... Not bad at all. A light orange citrus taste with a soft mango smell in the jar. Nice cerebral relaxing buzz. Way more potent and awesome than I expected on bargain outdoor. $120 in Trinidad CO