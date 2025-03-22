Hidden Pastry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hidden Pastry.
Hidden Pastry strain effects
Hidden Pastry strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 47% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........t
March 22, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
I got this strain as a pack of pre-rolls not having any experience with it before. Was just another pack of pre-rolls to me. Not anymore. Now it means so much more. I now have a favorite strain. Something I never thought I’d have as a casual smoker. My siblings and sister in law smoked these the night of Christmas Eve and we had an absolute blast. The euphoric, giggly head high we all got was awesome. I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard in a long time. It really elevated what was already a great Christmas Eve. The cherry on top to our night. I saved some extras and me and my boys smoked them our last night living together before going our separate ways and it had the same exact effect. Just a giggly, fun ass time. I can’t recommend this strain enough. If you’re a casual smoker just looking to have fun, do yourself a favor and buy some Hidden Pastry.
f........f
October 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I suffer with severe negativity, and I can’t tell you how much positivity I feel. I really don’t think I’ve ever been on any medication or weed, or alcohol that makes me feel as another commenter said- normal. Trauma and ptsd survivors with depression, I can say right now I feel undead and actually smiled and laughed tonight. It’s like my body and mind feel detached from the past and I’m in the moment and the music is gif the company is good.. do I recommend, yes 100 percent. I think I found something that I think in moderation just be the best antidepressant ever!
j........6
March 25, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Just smoked a bowl of hidded pastry from the brand "Bodega Buds". Very terpene rich lemony cake taste to me personally.10 outta 10. Thought id add that I've had hidden pastry cartridge by skord and it was top tier big reccomend.
g........1
April 16, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Third time purchasing this strain from Social Leaf in NJ and damn, it hasn't disappointed me yet. Kind Tree has this one on lockdown for sure. Everything is right on point from terps to thc content. Heavy diesel influence from the Kush Mints mellowed ever so slightly by the dank creaminess of the Secret Cookies. It's pungent, no doubt. You're definitely not hiding this stank funk with any incense known to man so just sit back and enjoy the ride.
c........t
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain has my head happy. I actually had a really rough morning due to my depression and anxiety. Ate some waffles. Sat down with a pre roll. And now I’m ok. My thoughts feel fuzzy and my smile hasn’t left my face. Music sounds more magical and intense. Def getting the sense of euphoria. 10/10 recommend (especially for those with depression and anxiety).
M........m
April 30, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Hidden pastry is my new favorite strain when medicating for mood disorders! Picked up an eighth by Heya after having a really bad day. I initially smoked gelato cake but it wasn’t quite doing it for me. I switched over to hidden pastry and within 15 minutes I felt like a completely different person. The tightness in my chest disappeared and all of my anger just washed away. Definitely recommend if you’re having a bad day and need a pick me up!
s........e
September 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I went looking for LA Kush Cake and my budtender at my local dispensary said that I would love this, it's actually better..by 100%! I feel amazing as I've just smoked a bowl of the flower, apparently it makes me talkative as well! Euphoric and relaxing!
o........v
July 4, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
I spend 6 figures a year on weed. This is a contender for Leafly Strain of the Year 2025. I don't rate strains, and you can't brand something with such an attractive name, like "Hidden Pastry," without it living up to the name. The name of the strain is its full description. Now known to me, at least for now, this seems to be a hidden grand slam. I'd put this in my top 5, with the under-circulated and underrated Kimbo Kush ranking as #1. If you want zero paranoia, relaxation and frankly to get baked out of your mind - spin up a fat joint of Hidden Pastry and fire it up. Kick it old school with hand broken or ground flower in dyed papers. This is an OG smoker's dream. Word.