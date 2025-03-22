Hidden Pastry
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Hidden Pastry
HPa
Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Relaxed
Cheese
Pine
Diesel
Limonene
Pinene
Linalool
Hidden Pastry effects are mostly calming.
Hidden Pastry potency is higher THC than average.
Hidden Pastry is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Kush Mints and Secret Cookies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Hidden Pastry has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hidden Pastry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Hidden Pastry strain effects
Hidden Pastry strain helps with
- 58% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 47% of people say it helps with Depression
- 35% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hidden Pastry strain reviews(22)
c........t
March 22, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
I got this strain as a pack of pre-rolls not having any experience with it before. Was just another pack of pre-rolls to me. Not anymore. Now it means so much more. I now have a favorite strain. Something I never thought I’d have as a casual smoker. My siblings and sister in law smoked these the night of Christmas Eve and we had an absolute blast. The euphoric, giggly head high we all got was awesome. I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard in a long time. It really elevated what was already a great Christmas Eve. The cherry on top to our night. I saved some extras and me and my boys smoked them our last night living together before going our separate ways and it had the same exact effect. Just a giggly, fun ass time. I can’t recommend this strain enough. If you’re a casual smoker just looking to have fun, do yourself a favor and buy some Hidden Pastry.
f........f
October 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I suffer with severe negativity, and I can’t tell you how much positivity I feel. I really don’t think I’ve ever been on any medication or weed, or alcohol that makes me feel as another commenter said- normal. Trauma and ptsd survivors with depression, I can say right now I feel undead and actually smiled and laughed tonight. It’s like my body and mind feel detached from the past and I’m in the moment and the music is gif the company is good.. do I recommend, yes 100 percent. I think I found something that I think in moderation just be the best antidepressant ever!
j........6
March 25, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Just smoked a bowl of hidded pastry from the brand "Bodega Buds". Very terpene rich lemony cake taste to me personally.10 outta 10. Thought id add that I've had hidden pastry cartridge by skord and it was top tier big reccomend.