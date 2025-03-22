I got this strain as a pack of pre-rolls not having any experience with it before. Was just another pack of pre-rolls to me. Not anymore. Now it means so much more. I now have a favorite strain. Something I never thought I’d have as a casual smoker. My siblings and sister in law smoked these the night of Christmas Eve and we had an absolute blast. The euphoric, giggly head high we all got was awesome. I don’t think I’ve laughed that hard in a long time. It really elevated what was already a great Christmas Eve. The cherry on top to our night. I saved some extras and me and my boys smoked them our last night living together before going our separate ways and it had the same exact effect. Just a giggly, fun ass time. I can’t recommend this strain enough. If you’re a casual smoker just looking to have fun, do yourself a favor and buy some Hidden Pastry.