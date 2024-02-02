High Fructose Corn Syrup reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain High Fructose Corn Syrup.
High Fructose Corn Syrup strain effects
High Fructose Corn Syrup strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Pain
- 53% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
M........9
February 2, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Well Balanced strain. I saw the potency so I wanted to try. A funky fresh smell that is hard to put a finger on. The most noticeable effect was pain relief. I recently hurt my back from a fall, and shortly after smoking this the relief was substantial. My daily strain did little to help, but HFCS works. I also feel relaxed but not couch lock relaxed. Those with high tolerance could definitely smoke this in the day. It's nice, but won't knock you on your ass.
u........z
December 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Feels very energized at first then fades into buzzy euphoria. Music sounds great. Ideal to smoke out of a bong tbh
s........4
August 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Wonderful experience with copperstate farms cold pressed live resin whatever it is little vape it’s AWESOME I’ve had great success reducing pain and stress
X........0
January 25, 2024
Talkative
Uplifted
There’s not too many reviews for this strain so i thought i’d share my personal opinion about it- I got a quarter of this at the Nirvana Center in AZ, it was advertised as a well balanced hybrid & was only testing at 22%. plus it was very dry, like so dry it would go *poof* when i squeezed it (sad face) so I ended up getting one of those cure egg things that restores moisture to your bud and it seriously brought it back to life! after smoking one bowl ( with keif ) i feel like my mood has improved, i want to actually get up and do shit, and my back pain feels significantly better. don’t slack on this strain! im glad i took a chance on this one 👌🏻
d........2
August 8, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Only took 2 pulls and it had me melted to my seat! Great exotic hybrid!
c........5
April 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strain. I'm an experienced smoker and a .35g bowl between my wife and I does us just right. Really enjoyed this strain for its medical benefits. Pain, anxiety, depression. Definitely recommend.
s........j
August 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is a great strain for me. I picked this up at Bee’s Knees in OK. It shows tested at 29%. It was a really good dark bud, little orange here and there, soft, like a dish sponge. My go to after work is my glass chill pipe. I sit out for a bit, smoke about .5g or so. It’s great to unwind, I’m usually sore, and mentally or physically spent, maybe both. It allows me to stay up, and relax and hang out while not putting me to sleep. It has earned a spot on my shelf for sure!
1........t
March 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Solid, budget friendly hybrid! Bought this based on the review that mentioned that this makes music sound great. very true. I sat on my couch and jammed after smoking this. The taste isn’t great but man, it was a damn good high.