There’s not too many reviews for this strain so i thought i’d share my personal opinion about it- I got a quarter of this at the Nirvana Center in AZ, it was advertised as a well balanced hybrid & was only testing at 22%. plus it was very dry, like so dry it would go *poof* when i squeezed it (sad face) so I ended up getting one of those cure egg things that restores moisture to your bud and it seriously brought it back to life! after smoking one bowl ( with keif ) i feel like my mood has improved, i want to actually get up and do shit, and my back pain feels significantly better. don’t slack on this strain! im glad i took a chance on this one 👌🏻