High Fructose Corn Syrup
aka HFCS
High Fructose Corn Syrup is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x OZ Kush bx2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a potent strain that often tests at 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fullmoon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, with a funky profile that features diesel, pine, earth, garlic, and citrus notes. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Users report that High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects include relaxation and full-body tingles; medical patients who seek relief of If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
High Fructose Corn Syrup strain effects
High Fructose Corn Syrup strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Pain
- 53% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
