stock photo similar to High Fructose Corn Syrup
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

High Fructose Corn Syrup

aka HFCS

High Fructose Corn Syrup is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x OZ Kush bx2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a potent strain that often tests at 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fullmoon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, with a funky profile that features diesel, pine, earth, garlic, and citrus notes. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Users report that High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects include relaxation and full-body tingles; medical patients who seek relief of If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to High Fructose Corn Syrup

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

High Fructose Corn Syrup strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

High Fructose Corn Syrup strain flavors

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Pine

Loading...

Earthy

High Fructose Corn Syrup strain helps with

  • Pain
    60% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    53% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    46% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop High Fructose Corn Syrup products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to High Fructose Corn Syrup near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

High Fructose Corn Syrup strain reviews15

February 2, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Well Balanced strain. I saw the potency so I wanted to try. A funky fresh smell that is hard to put a finger on. The most noticeable effect was pain relief. I recently hurt my back from a fall, and shortly after smoking this the relief was substantial. My daily strain did little to help, but HFCS works. I also feel relaxed but not couch lock relaxed. Those with high tolerance could definitely smoke this in the day. It's nice, but won't knock you on your ass.
4 people found this helpful
December 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
Feels very energized at first then fades into buzzy euphoria. Music sounds great. Ideal to smoke out of a bong tbh
3 people found this helpful
August 8, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Only took 2 pulls and it had me melted to my seat! Great exotic hybrid!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

High Fructose Corn Syrup strain genetics

First strain parent
Gck
GMO Cookies
parent
Second strain parent
Ozk
OZ Kush
parent
High Fructose Corn Syrup
HFCS
High Fructose Corn Syrup