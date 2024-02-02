Well Balanced strain. I saw the potency so I wanted to try. A funky fresh smell that is hard to put a finger on. The most noticeable effect was pain relief. I recently hurt my back from a fall, and shortly after smoking this the relief was substantial. My daily strain did little to help, but HFCS works. I also feel relaxed but not couch lock relaxed. Those with high tolerance could definitely smoke this in the day. It's nice, but won't knock you on your ass.