High Noon Irish Cream is a cross of The Real McCoy and Cookies & Cream. Created by High Noon Cultivation of Oregon, this selected phenotype expresses a balance of its parents' best traits. It has a sweet but sharp oil and skunky nose with underlying notes of peppercorn and spice. The bud structure gains its density and glistening trichome coverage from its frosty Cookies & Cream father. This strain’s coloration spans many different shades of green that contrast against dark purple sugar leaves. High Noon Irish Cream’s aroma is a vibrant and sweet bouquet of citrus that invigorates taste buds on the inhale. The effects of this well-balanced hybrid tend toward a stony, cerebral euphoria that is great for leisurely activities as well as relieving digestive discomfort and muscle soreness