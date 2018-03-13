ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
High Noon Irish Cream

High Noon Irish Cream is a cross of The Real McCoy and Cookies & Cream. Created by High Noon Cultivation of Oregon, this selected phenotype expresses a balance of its parents' best traits. It has a sweet but sharp oil and skunky nose with underlying notes of peppercorn and spice. The bud structure gains its density and glistening trichome coverage from its frosty Cookies & Cream father. This strain’s coloration spans many different shades of green that contrast against dark purple sugar leaves. High Noon Irish Cream’s aroma is a vibrant and sweet bouquet of citrus that invigorates taste buds on the inhale. The effects of this well-balanced hybrid tend toward a stony, cerebral euphoria that is great for leisurely activities as well as relieving digestive discomfort and muscle soreness

johnny_five
Member since 2017
This dreamy smoke is flying off the shelves in Oregon & I doubt High Noon can grow it fast enough. Irish Cream's downtempo, relaxing effects are noticeably long-lasting. Great taste and aroma, with skunk/musk/spicy notes left on the palate after smoking. Clean-burning, bright white ash on the join...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
LiquidSunshineee
Member since 2017
The last few weeks I've gone through almost an OZ of this. Among all the strains I've been enjoying lately this is one of my new favorites. One bowl of this Irish Cream and I feel like I'm lit for the first time again. Very instense cerebral effects that are almost overwhelming (which I love) and s...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

The Real McCoy
Cookies and Cream
High Noon Irish Cream