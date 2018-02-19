ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  The Real McCoy
Hybrid

The Real McCoy by The Flying Dutchmen is the progeny of a Hawaiian mother crossed with The Pure (AKA Original Skunk No.1). This heir of two classic old school genetics grows forest green buds accented by subtle purples hues. Its aroma is a combination of spilt oil and pungent skunk. The high is front-loaded by cerebral euphoria ideal for people watching, enjoying nature, or soaking in your favorite album. Its flavor is a complex layering of sweet floral tastes with funky and woody tones. The Real McCoy is great for relieving stress, relaxing your mind, and calibrating your focus with the present moment. 

Avatar for johnny_five
Member since 2017
The Real McCoy I'm specifically reviewing today is grown by High Noon Cultivators in Oregon. and is a parent of half their in-house creation, Irish Cream. (Hnc). I've experienced incredible physical pain since a severe car accident at age 10, where I was ejected from the back window because the SO...
GigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Waveydane420
Member since 2017
Such a lovely strain! Flavourfull and packs a punch! Really impressed by this strain, lovely structure of the buds, so so frosty and takes away headaches and other muscle pains too!
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for longhorn123
Member since 2018
The first sativa-dominant strain I’ve ever tried, and I could definitely tell a difference. While McCoy might not be the best sativa out there, I’m totally giving it two thumbs up.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Hawaiian
Skunk No. 1
The Real McCoy
High Noon Irish Cream
