Higher Power reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Higher Power.

Avatar for Sativaguy6
Member since 2019
Very focused and creative &amp; Euphoria. I smoked some then played apex. Gaming Weed lol
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Earthworth
Member since 2016
Where do I find this strain?? In in SoCal, but I feel like this is a Hawaiian ting ya?
Avatar for stepheneu33
Member since 2017
I've had alot of GREAT strains but this one had me feeling EXACTLY like I wanted to. 😁 head and body was buzzin and lifted but I still got alot done! high lasted a looong time too. 5 stars.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mermaid90
Member since 2017
Favorite so far, strong and helps me sleep.
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
Got an 8th today and I gotta say I got tons of shit done on my day off when I usually vegitate in my room. This herb Is caked in crystals and fire red hairs. Taste is kinda difficult to describe; berry, grape, pine, earth, cheese,, so much flavor! High is pretty intense in the head, little pressure ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BoomBox420
Member since 2016
Really good, Good head high, Keeps me active
Avatar for jjpotter
Member since 2016
it makes u very mellow and focused
FocusedHappy
Avatar for RastaMan98
Member since 2016
perfect helped my need for creativity and insomnia problem........im high right now too 👌👌👍👍👍
