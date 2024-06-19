Higher Primate reviews
Higher Primate strain effects
Higher Primate strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
z........4
June 19, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Overall happy, and I was doing a lot of research on random things but I enjoyed it.