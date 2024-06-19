Higher Primate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. With a name like Higher Primate, you can expect an elevated experience that's sure to please cannabis enthusiasts. Higher Primate boasts a robust THC content, typically ranging from 20% to 25%, making this strain an excellent choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a potent high. Leafly customers report that Higher Primate effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Higher Primate when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Higher Primate features flavors like sweet and earthy notes with hints of pine and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and flavor. The average price of Higher Primate typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Higher Primate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.