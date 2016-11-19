We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I was told that if I loved Star Killer then I would appreciate Himalayan Blackberry. One thing that I can say is that Himalayan Blackberry does have the same body high buzz as Star Killer, one that you can feel deep down in your gut, and not just your head. I felt very sleepy afterwards and slept ...
I tried this strain for the first time today and I have to say GREAT FREAKIN JOB GUYS!!! It's been so long since I've been able to find a strain that would actually give me the body high I was looking for and this one Definitely did it! It gave me that amazing calming and numbing feeling it was so n...
A great strain to unwind from a long day at work. Cook dinner or get into bed, the dynamic high from Himalayan Blackberry will have you relaxed, focused and ready to chill. The sweet flavors of blackberry will linger in your mouth for a couple extra seconds after your first smoke reminding you of th...
This has a nice sweet taste and I personally a slight slight earthy aftertaste. But that's I interpret it, so please don't sue if you didn't taste that same aftertaste.
I taste and smell are good, but I adore the relaxed state I'm in. Makes me wanna go take a mini hibernation.
Perfect for unwinding before bed. Blissfully relaxing, both mentally and physically, yet I can stay awake and read in bed for awhile before drifting off to sleep if I want. Makes me quite sleepy, but not in a druggy, unpleasant way, just a chill "It's time to close my eyes and drift off" way. Hasn't...
The Himalayan blackberry i got (soulshine cannabis) was grown pretty well. covered in small frosty Crystal's with almost a purple hue and weighing in at 23.02% THC, CBD(.23%) Not the strongest smelling but had a nice long lasting taste. Definitely an amazing slightly euphoric Indica dominint strain...
this strain and this company have become my new favorite obsession! first of all mad respect to Soulshine Cannabis out of Renton Washington for making such amazing products and donating to a righteous cause to the Emerald City Pet Rescue! This is the main reason next to their amazing products! (d...