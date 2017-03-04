The Himalayan mountains are home to many cannabis strains. Parents of Himalayan Gold originate in Himalayan-bordering countries of Nepal and North India. When grown indoors, Himalayan Gold plants can reach up to 5 feet. However when grown outdoors, they have been known to reach up to 8 feet in length. The aromas of this plant have been characterized as a sweet and spicy chocolate and a hint of pepper.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
50
Find Himalayan Gold nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Himalayan Gold nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Himalayan Gold
Hang tight. We're looking for Himalayan Gold nearby.