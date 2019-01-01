Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bringing back old school skunk flavor, Hindu Cream is an indica-dominant cross of Hindu Kush and Big Buddha Cheese from Big Buddha Seeds. Large silvery buds are loaded with sticky and stinky trichomes. Expect a welcoming skunk and spicy hash aroma and flavor, and a stoney high that may bring out the red eyes and giggles in the best of us.