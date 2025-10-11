Hippy Slayer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hippy Slayer.
Hippy Slayer strain effects
Hippy Slayer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hippy Slayer reviews
e........e
October 11, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
First off this strain was bred by Bodhi, not Chemdog(Greg). And this girl is Stanky and super pungent and potent...!!!! Way better than GMO, and I have the real cut....!!!!