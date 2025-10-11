Hippy Slayer is an indica cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Dirty Hippy x Road Kill Skunk for the Smash Hits collection. Hippy Slayer has a killer palate of spice, earth, and pine, and imbues consumers with intensely sedating, old-school indica effects. It grows into vivid, dark buds of green and purple coated in opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hippy Slayer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.