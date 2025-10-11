Hippy Slayer
Hippy Slayer effects are mostly calming.
Hippy Slayer potency is higher THC than average.
Hippy Slayer is an indica cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Dirty Hippy x Road Kill Skunk for the Smash Hits collection. Hippy Slayer has a killer palate of spice, earth, and pine, and imbues consumers with intensely sedating, old-school indica effects. It grows into vivid, dark buds of green and purple coated in opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hippy Slayer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hippy Slayer strain effects
Hippy Slayer strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
