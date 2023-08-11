stock photo similar to Hitchhiker
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Hitchhiker

Hitchhiker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Hitchhiker is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hitchhiker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hitchhiker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Hitchhiker features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Hitchhiker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hitchhiker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Hitchhiker strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Happy

Hitchhiker strain helps with

  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
Hitchhiker strain reviews10

August 11, 2023
Very strong Indica. Not knowing the parents of this strain is kinda cool. My cut was from “Connected,” and was on sale!! Bag appeal is nice, medium sized buds covered with trichomes, just like their picture. Smell was pretty much as described. But the high, this is where knowing the parents would be nice, is awesome and deep, amazing for pain and insomnia. Good for watching movies or just chilling. Enjoy 😉
12 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
Great for when I'm dealing with large amount of chronic pain. It helps me for being able to go through my day. Even on tougher days it's good to smoke in larger amounts to help me to sleep. Definitely one strain to keep on hand for really painful day where you need something to help you out and being less disabled and more normal.
10 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
It’s a cross of GG4 X Gelato 41. It’s gas
7 people found this helpful
