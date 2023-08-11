Hitchhiker reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hitchhiker.

Hitchhiker strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Happy

Hitchhiker strain helps with

  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression

August 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very strong Indica. Not knowing the parents of this strain is kinda cool. My cut was from “Connected,” and was on sale!! Bag appeal is nice, medium sized buds covered with trichomes, just like their picture. Smell was pretty much as described. But the high, this is where knowing the parents would be nice, is awesome and deep, amazing for pain and insomnia. Good for watching movies or just chilling. Enjoy 😉
12 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for when I'm dealing with large amount of chronic pain. It helps me for being able to go through my day. Even on tougher days it's good to smoke in larger amounts to help me to sleep. Definitely one strain to keep on hand for really painful day where you need something to help you out and being less disabled and more normal.
10 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s a cross of GG4 X Gelato 41. It’s gas
7 people found this helpful
August 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
One of the best Arizona strains .. smokes smooth
1 person found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is that shit! I got a half ounce from Connected and my bag tastes like a creamy marshmallow! It's uplifting and I never write reviews so you know this weed is no joke ! This the one not the two! It's it ! I love it . Happy herb like mu**cka!
1 person found this helpful
July 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Pleasantly surprised it will become one of my favorites. Love the flavor and feeling, wow 🔥
1 person found this helpful
May 10, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
I just copped another eighth of HH by Connected Cannabis Co. and its definitely a keeper. The only thing I recommend being aware of is the THC level changes with each batch of flowers...so while Leafly states HH comes in at or around 21% THC. My jar from Connected is 35.42% THC with over 37%total cannabinoids. That's a big difference, I'm just saying be aware, and have fun..do what makes u happy, that's what life's all about imo.
1 person found this helpful
May 13, 2024
Euphoric
Anxious
Looked forward to another indica by Connected. This had initial euphoria, great pain relief and strong body high but left me feeling not relaxed but a little anxious. If you deal with anxiety there are much better indicas to smoke. This did great in the pain department but lacking in the relaxation department. It's a miss for me.

