holy hand grenade jesus h roosevelt christ. I just ripped through a bowl of this like any other strain aNd now I can see my next door neighbor’s future. From Seattle Reserve, flower and be sure to put some respect on it, this is true medicine
From a dab oil cartridge of Hollywood OG: as soon as the vapor hit the back of my throat it started to tingle until I exhaled then a coughing storm ensued, following an electric head rush with a creeping burst of energy... listening to music was a journey of excitement and gratitude... 100% recommen...
Great strain for a party, no crazy feeling just jovial and engaged in conversation. At first could not tell was high because I was expecting big trip. Loved that it was a mellow pleasant experience. Will use again.
top 5 og's of all time but it don't have og caracteristic so much since it don't have any indica efects at all..its like pure sativa and i love it.....it's a sativa..got it on the indica shelf tho..whatever..its super duper duper high with really no body high..i feel my mind refreshed and mentally i...
OMG opening this jar i actually was talking to myself about how great it smelled. I have not found a better smelling, tasting, and feeling strain in my entire cannabis consuming career and i am convinced that i never will. My absolute favorite. Pungent, skunky, earthy deliciousness from Seattle's Pr...
One of my favorite strains for sure. My favorite store had only one eighth and this is what it was. Coming from my favorite grower, and store this has also become my favorite strain now. Definitely wasn't disappointed. I got more high from this strain compared to others.
I tried this because my shop was out of my norm, super disappointed. Smells good, looks good, vapes good, doesn't get me stoned. I usually smoke/vape about a gram every 3 or 4 days, I smoked an eighth of this in 4 days and I've felt sober the whole time