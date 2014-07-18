ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 54 reviews

Hollywood OG

aka Hollywood OG Kush, Hollywood Kush

Calculated from 54 reviews

Hollywood OG

Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.

Effects

37 people reported 242 effects
Relaxed 51%
Happy 37%
Focused 35%
Uplifted 35%
Euphoric 32%
Stress 35%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 18%
Nausea 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Headache 10%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

54

Avatar for jarhead82
Member since 2013
I have only obtained this with donation from AZ-Elevated twice and tried the same strain along with Granddy Purple and I find that Holloywood OG is the best strain for my condition and it helps in all my conditions. It's Great!!!!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for los530123
Member since 2014
Made me feel like a hollywood stah not star a "stah". Ya got super high.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TheFriendlyViking
Member since 2015
Seattle Private Reserve: Hollywood OG - Live Resin. Lineage: OgreKush x (unknown) Flavor: Earthy cheese with a pine bitter aftertaste. Effect: This indica dominate hybrid gives me a head and body high that lets me remain active so I can finish things up at the end of my day. Very positive feeling ...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Adonis
Member since 2011
Outstanding medicine. Overpowering at times. Not recommended for use outside of the home. 2-3 rips of this medicine and you won't be going anywhere for 2-3 hours.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Pharaoh602
Member since 2015
This strain has been the best for my medical needs. I wish more vendors in phoenix would continue to get it otherwise. will have to go else where.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Photos

