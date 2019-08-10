ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Holy Roller
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Holy Roller
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.9 10 reviews

Holy Roller

Holy Roller

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Holy Roller crosses Big Sur Holy Weed—a classic California sativa haze—with Do-Si-Dos, putting a new spin on a old favorite. Expect long, dense colas with trichome-splashed buds. Unique smells and flavors range from eucalyptus to turpentine, while some phenos offer more of the Do-Si-Dos lime haze flavor. This is a perfect strain for any connoisseur looking to step outside the box and try something new.

Reviews

10

more reviews
write a review

Find Holy Roller nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Holy Roller nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Holy Roller

Products with Holy Roller

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Holy Roller nearby.