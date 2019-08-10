We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Holy Roller OG variant:
When smoked: tastes like a lime shortbread cookie on the inhale, Eucalyptus on the exhale.
When vaped: tastes more like a lime custard. (350F +)
When smoked: Definitely hits like a freight train. Holy Roller is a fast-activating strain that helps a lot with migraines and f...
Phenomenal strain! I have constant debilitating severe pain, nothing that has been prescribed has ever touched it or improved it at all. This strain did! I cannot wait to purchase more. I felt able to move more easily, a noticeable decrease in pain and a less stressed frame of mind. Thank heaven for...
First of all, this was my first time trying a cartridge. Take a tiny, microscopic drag. I didn't. Coughed so hard I farted. It does not hit hard and fast, but I resisted the urge to take a second hit. Thank precious baby Jesus I did. This Indica dominant strain puts the "R" in relaxation. To ...
This strain is Awesome. To make a long story short, I had lost $220 so I was freaking out!! Within the hour I was at the despensary, had to get more money, ugh!
On the way home I had rolled one before I left and being distressed about what happened earlier in the day. Small joint, smoked half,...