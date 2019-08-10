ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Holy Roller reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Holy Roller.

Avatar for UTxHookEm
Member since 2018
Great for ADHD and PTSD
Avatar for themoostafarian
Member since 2019
Holy Roller OG variant: When smoked: tastes like a lime shortbread cookie on the inhale, Eucalyptus on the exhale. When vaped: tastes more like a lime custard. (350F +) When smoked: Definitely hits like a freight train. Holy Roller is a fast-activating strain that helps a lot with migraines and f...
CreativeEnergeticHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MysticalVapor
Member since 2019
Cant stop talking after using this strain! Goofy euphoric high, one of my favorites!
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for Shandeblieux
Member since 2019
this was a great strain was feeling bad smoked a sweet and all was well
Avatar for Darksaxsherbert
Member since 2019
Phenomenal strain! I have constant debilitating severe pain, nothing that has been prescribed has ever touched it or improved it at all. This strain did! I cannot wait to purchase more. I felt able to move more easily, a noticeable decrease in pain and a less stressed frame of mind. Thank heaven for...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BigDan47
Member since 2017
First of all, this was my first time trying a cartridge. Take a tiny, microscopic drag. I didn't. Coughed so hard I farted. It does not hit hard and fast, but I resisted the urge to take a second hit. Thank precious baby Jesus I did. This Indica dominant strain puts the "R" in relaxation. To ...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sn0wlepard
Member since 2019
This strain is Awesome. To make a long story short, I had lost $220 so I was freaking out!! Within the hour I was at the despensary, had to get more money, ugh! On the way home I had rolled one before I left and being distressed about what happened earlier in the day. Small joint, smoked half,...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for BiggRob1981
Member since 2019
this has good pain. hard to find that kind of relief.
