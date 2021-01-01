Loading…

Honey Bee

HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Honey Bee is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Honey Bee - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

Honey Bee effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 2 effects
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy

Similar to Honey Bee

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Honey Bee reviews3

Strain spotlight