Nigerian Silver
aka Nigerian Haze, Nigerian
Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Nigerian Silver is ideal for daytime use and pairs well with activities like hiking or dancing to your favorite song. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of berries with diesel undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Nigerian Silver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Nigerian Silver strain effects
Nigerian Silver strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
According to growers, this strain flowers into tall and skinny buds with bright green foliage and fuzzy amber hairs.