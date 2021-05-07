Honey Bun reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Bun.
Honey Bun strain effects
Honey Bun strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
A........i
May 7, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Decided to buy it on a whim and didn't believe munchies were real. I not only ate the best tacos of my life, but also tried for 10 minutes to passionately explain the word "melting" by using the word "melting".
S........8
December 19, 2020
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
So bomb! Gives you the munchies though. I can’t really watch a serious movie or show on this strain.. only a cartoon, Disney movie or funny/reality show. It’s great for day time > night time cus it doesn’t make you sleepy.. but it does make you tired at the end of the day/your high. Makes me feel happy, giggly, relaxed. It’s a great stress reliever & helps with depression & appetite. I could definitely workout on this strain, go for a walk, do nature things, etc. It gives you energy in the beginning & also makes your head feel mellow.
b........7
April 18, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
this strain puts me on cloud 9! it melts the stress away like butter and leaves me wanting to take a timeout in nature. smoke more than an average bowl and you'll likely be taking a power nap. tastes great! smells great! buds are just gorgeous!
z........3
January 31, 2021
this strain is absolutely amazing for just kicking back and making all of your problems vanish. you feel insanely relaxed yet not couch locked, making it great for anytime of the day. there’s an overwhelming feeling of happiness without getting the giggles. to top it all off, it is one of the greatest tasting strains i’ve ever had and you can really tell why it’s named honey bun.
l........2
September 6, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
The reports of “giggly” and “tingly” inspired me to try this, and now CAN CONFIRM. Im too much of a regular smoker for giggles, but was in a nice, light & happy mood and body sensations were MAXED out on this strain! Definitely a good strain for arousal and getting touchy-feely. Not too overwhelming, but a lot will get you in a nice, sleepy happy vibe where snuggling into the covers is pure heaven.
s........n
January 31, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Really love this strain! It’s decently concentrated too, so gets you a good high. Definitely gives you the munchies though, so I like to smoke this when I have bad lack of appetite. I’ve also noticed feeling pretty sleepy with this strain, so I feel like it could be more on the indica side. Helps with anxiety, stress, depression, and lack of appetite! Nice, citrus-y honey-like smell and taste and burns super well. I also get pretty chatty on this one too :-)
t........n
August 7, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is very potent, me and my boy only needed to smoke one bowl to get absolutely blasted. This strain has just given me some great memories. The strain has a decently long high, lasted for what I think was 3-4 hours. Eventually we started to come down, so we smoked two more bowls, this was the highest I've ever been, the only way I can describe it is by telling you that when I went outside everything was so vibrant and colorful that I thought I was on a children's TV show for like 30 mins. To me, I couldn't really taste any flavor, but the smell was very powerful, do not smoke this strain if you can't smoke where you live. But the munchies, oh the munchies. While the food I ate tasted divine, I ate so much that next morning I weighed myself and I was an extra 5 lbs. Overall, I strongly recommend it.
m........g
September 23, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Yo I smoked a joint of this shit and it got me FADED THEN A HOE! Like honestly, shit be smokin. Just watched a youtube video about a rock and how it went through life as a mountain first and then slowly through time it became a small pebble. It was so cool. It was called "Watch when your high. - The Rock". Haha its kinda like the rock johnson. Dwayne the rock Johnson, What a guy, I want to watch fast and furious. Or spy kids, Those are great movies. Ok, thank you guys for reading my review of the Honey Bun strain. This is Harkness reporting out my fellas. FR FR stay goated, stay smokin, stay REDONKULOUS. - Harkness