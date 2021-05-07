This strain is very potent, me and my boy only needed to smoke one bowl to get absolutely blasted. This strain has just given me some great memories. The strain has a decently long high, lasted for what I think was 3-4 hours. Eventually we started to come down, so we smoked two more bowls, this was the highest I've ever been, the only way I can describe it is by telling you that when I went outside everything was so vibrant and colorful that I thought I was on a children's TV show for like 30 mins. To me, I couldn't really taste any flavor, but the smell was very powerful, do not smoke this strain if you can't smoke where you live. But the munchies, oh the munchies. While the food I ate tasted divine, I ate so much that next morning I weighed myself and I was an extra 5 lbs. Overall, I strongly recommend it.