So bomb! Gives you the munchies though. I can’t really watch a serious movie or show on this strain.. only a cartoon, Disney movie or funny/reality show. It’s great for day time > night time cus it doesn’t make you sleepy.. but it does make you tired at the end of the day/your high. Makes me feel happy, giggly, relaxed. It’s a great stress reliever & helps with depression & appetite. I could definitely workout on this strain, go for a walk, do nature things, etc. It gives you energy in the beginning & also makes your head feel mellow.