HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Honey Bun

Honey Bun is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Honey Bun is named after the beloved classic treat because of its extremely sweet and tasty flavors. Smoking this strain will give you an instantaneous high that is happy and uplifting. You'll also experience some tingling from this strain as it begins to relax your body from head to toe. The creamy and sweet flavor profile of Honey Bun tastes just like a honey glazed donut and will leave you wanting more. However, it's important to take it slow because this strain is known to be extermely potent. Honey Bun buds are gorgeous with bright green and yellow colors underscored by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to anxiety and stress.

Honey Bun strain effects

Reported by 66 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Hungry

Relaxed

Honey Bun strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Honey Bun strain reviews66

May 7, 2021
Decided to buy it on a whim and didn't believe munchies were real. I not only ate the best tacos of my life, but also tried for 10 minutes to passionately explain the word "melting" by using the word "melting".
43 people found this helpful
December 19, 2020
So bomb! Gives you the munchies though. I can’t really watch a serious movie or show on this strain.. only a cartoon, Disney movie or funny/reality show. It’s great for day time > night time cus it doesn’t make you sleepy.. but it does make you tired at the end of the day/your high. Makes me feel happy, giggly, relaxed. It’s a great stress reliever & helps with depression & appetite. I could definitely workout on this strain, go for a walk, do nature things, etc. It gives you energy in the beginning & also makes your head feel mellow.
27 people found this helpful
April 18, 2021
this strain puts me on cloud 9! it melts the stress away like butter and leaves me wanting to take a timeout in nature. smoke more than an average bowl and you'll likely be taking a power nap. tastes great! smells great! buds are just gorgeous!
21 people found this helpful
