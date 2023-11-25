Honey Lemon Hibiscus reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Lemon Hibiscus.
Honey Lemon Hibiscus strain effects
Honey Lemon Hibiscus strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
m........f
November 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
First and foremost the packaging was outstanding and the high was amazing. Great if you or on the move or out but don’t wanna be too high but feel nice and good. Flavor wonderful and the buds were beautiful as well. Will definitely purchase again