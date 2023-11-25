Honey Lemon Hibiscus is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Sour Sangria x Lemon Pastries, and bred by Maven Genetics. This fruit-forward strain has buds the color of plums that erupt in a full nose of lemon and berry when broken up, with underlying herbal and diesel notes when smoked or vaped. Honey Lemon Hibiscus is like a light massage for the brain, eliciting a focused, uplifted buzz that helps with depression and overall stress. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Lemon Hibiscus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.