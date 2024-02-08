I grew this strain on a whim. I went to the dispensary looking for some dab and it came with a free feminized honey tree seed. I ended up collecting 6 seeds and planted them this year. It’s legal here to grow six plants so I just said what the hay and put them in the ground after they vegged to about 3’. I put some nutrients in a huge reservoir with ph’d water and ran little drippers from the reservoir to my plants. Sometimes it was 7-8 days before I needed to do anything really so it was a simple grow. Simple but not easy!!! They got huge!! My biggest one is around 23’ tall and the smallest is around 21’ tall. I have no idea how long it’s going to take me to harvest but as long as my friends take weed in trade for help, I should be fine. Only problem is it’s all the same strain. Only two are different phenotypes but they still taste like HT. Honey Tree has a great taste and a long giggly high. The buds are also super hard and sticky. The two different phenotypes actually came out almost black and red. They look absolutely amazing to me. The smell is what sells it. The bag smell and appeal seems to sell this like selling steak to a Texan.