stock photo similar to Honey Tree
Honey Tree
aka Honey Trees
Honey Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ghost Trees and PCS1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Honey Tree is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Prolific Coast Seeds, the average price of Honey Tree typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Tree’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Tree, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Honey TreeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Honey Tree strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Honey Tree products near you
Similar to Honey Tree near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Honey Tree strain reviews5
Read all reviews
p........m
February 8, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
t........l
February 1, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
b........v
February 24, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed