I love this strain so much!!! I bought a Verano Honeydew 1:1 cart the other week, and lemme tell you…this is my FAVORITE. Its so perfect for me! CBD & THC in one. I Have multiple sclerosis and a whole lot of other SH*t, but i swear by this vape. It helps like, my entire being. Takes away all the weird painful feelings thru out my body. Helps me actually eat and laugh (& tingley! Lol) Its a freakin miracle drug guys. Highly recommended by me!!! ☺️