Honeydew strain effects
Honeydew strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
M........x
November 6, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I love this strain so much!!! I bought a Verano Honeydew 1:1 cart the other week, and lemme tell you…this is my FAVORITE. Its so perfect for me! CBD & THC in one. I Have multiple sclerosis and a whole lot of other SH*t, but i swear by this vape. It helps like, my entire being. Takes away all the weird painful feelings thru out my body. Helps me actually eat and laugh (& tingley! Lol) Its a freakin miracle drug guys. Highly recommended by me!!! ☺️
j........8
August 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I received a gift of this in the form of a vape cart from Jeeter Juice. The flavor profile was sweet and melon-y and the high was very uplifting and euphoric. I got stoned and played with my cat for an hour straight. All-in-all a solid strain.
s........1
September 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
overall good, one hit off my pen I can function for a bit of the ride but midway through it puts me on my ass. I am a lightweight but this has lasted me quite some time and even heavyweight smokers can go 2-3 hits and they are good.
K........t
July 27, 2022
Nice moderate high, you can smoke and still do shit.
S........Z
September 11, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Euphoria hits almost instantly! And last for Quite awhile 😶🌫️ And then it sets it Completely relaxing your mind and muscles
a........5
August 16, 2022
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
Sweet melon and apricot undertones with a clean woody finish.
j........5
February 20, 2023
Relaxed
I always get anxious when I smoke strains with high THC levels or get quickly high with one or two puffs. This strain is perfect for me because I don’t get high just decent enough to feel relaxed and very minor foggy. I love this strain! And this is my first review for any type of strain so I am super happy with this one!
r........r
September 22, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Awesome