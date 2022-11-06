stock photo similar to Honeydew
HybridTHC 13%CBG 1%
Honeydew
Honeydew is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Honeydew has 13% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Honeydew, before let us know! Leave a review.
Honeydew strain effects
Honeydew strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
Honeydew strain reviews35
M........x
November 6, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
j........8
August 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
s........1
September 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed