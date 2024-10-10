stock photo similar to Hooch
Hooch
Hooch is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Slurty3 x Street Guru. This is a strain heavy on the bag appeal, with gaudy, sage-colored buds flecked with purple and ample trichomes. Hooch blends the sweet, berry, minty, diesel, and herbal aromas and flavors of its many parent strains. Consumers and medical patients can expect relaxing and euphoric effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hooch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
